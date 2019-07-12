Absecon
Absecon Citizen of the Year: Nominations are being sought for a person to be named the 2019 Citizen of the Year. The nominee must be an Absecon citizen, family or businessperson who gives their time and talent for the betterment of the community. The recipient cannot be a sitting member of a government body. Other criteria also applies. Nominations, with a summary of accomplishments not to exceed two pages, must be submitted by July 21 to The Citizen of the Year Committee, c/o The Absecon Republican Club, PO Box 123, Absecon, NJ 08201, or emailed to melissaphillips1007@gmail.com. For more information, call Melissa Phillips at 609-204-0600.
Atlantic City
Library hosts civil rights exhibit: The African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey has brought its exhibit “A Time for Change: Civil Rights in South Jersey” to the main library’s first floor until the end of the month. It can be viewed for free during normal library hours. The exhibit is a series of freestanding panels with images and text chronicling some of the key events and personalities that helped define New Jersey’s role in the Civil Rights Movement. For more information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3112.
Barnegat Township
Monday movie: “Mary Poppins Returns,” rated PG, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Egg Harbor City
Potluck picnic for peace: PeacePilgrim100 and Friends of Peace Pilgrim, an international organization promoting her message of peace, will celebrate Peace Pilgrim’s 111th birthday 6 p.m. Thursday at Peace Pilgrim Park, 500 block of London Avenue. All are welcome. There will be music by singer-songwriter Pat Lamanna. Bring a covered dish to share, a chair or blanket and a musical instrument. Birthday cake and tea will be provided. For information, visit PeacePilgrim100.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Monday Morning Madness: The summer youth entertainment series hosted by the township Recreation Department will be held this year at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park off Dogwood Avenue. Programs take place 11 a.m. and last about 45 minutes. July 15: Science Tellers, educational; July 22: Ken Kerwood, magic and comedy; July 29: Big Jeff, singer; Aug. 5: Tucker’s Tales, puppet theater; Aug. 12: Mr. Magico, magician and entertainer; Aug. 19: Chad Juros: magician.
Northfield
English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
North Wildwood
Summer outdoor Shabbat services: Beth Judah Temple will host outdoor Shabbat services at 6:30 p.m. July 26 at the Booth Amphitheatre, Second and Ocean avenues, to be conducted by Rabbi Ron Isaacs. In case of inclement weather, services will move to the Temple at Spencer and Pacific avenues. All are welcome. For information, call the Beth Judah office at 609-522-7541.
Ocean City
Miss Ocean City Pageant: Miss Ocean City 2020 will be crowed Aug. 10 at the Music Pier. Contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and on-stage question. For show information, visit the Welcome Center at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.
Pleasantville

Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For information, call 609-641-778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.

Somers Point
Meet the author: A book talk by Belle Brett, author of “Gena in the Floating World,” will be held at 3 and 6 p.m. July 24 at Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave. The event is free and open to the public. The book was inspired by the author’s experiences in 1980 Japan. There is limited seating. To RSVP, call 609-653-4991.
Stafford Township
Meet the mayor: The community is invited to a meet-and-greet with Mayor Greg Myhre from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.