Atlantic City
Moon landing exhibit at library: To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Free Public Library will display NASA space memorabilia from the personal collection of librarian Ben Pensiero during July and August. The exhibit is located in the display cases near the help desk at the main branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Brigantine
Historical museum: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Cape May Court House
Health information for vets: The Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 at 100 Dias Creek Road will host a presentation 6 p.m. July 23 by Jacqueline Hinker on the recently passed VA Mission Act. The Mission Act is a bipartisan bill that improves VA’s ability to hire high-quality health care professionals, consolidate and improve VA community care programs, expand caregiver benefits to pre-9/11 veterans and establish a process to evaluate and reform VA’s capital infrastructure, said Peter Jespersen, Post 198 financial officer. The program is free. For information, call 609-463-4872.
Egg Harbor Township
ACS Community Yard Sale: Atlantic Christian School’s fifth annual Community Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the school at 391 Zion Road. There will be vendors, food and drinks for sale, with proceeds benefitting the ACS senior class. For more information or to reserve a vendor spot, call Jessica Martin at 609-653-1199 or email jmartin@acseht.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Afternoon movie: Commemorate this month’s 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing by watching “First Man,” rated PG-13, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. Bring your own snacks. It’s free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Beach patrol open house: The public is invited to guided tours through Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Headquarters on the 44th Street beach from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Displayed will be equipment, awards from competitions and photos from past decades. For information, visit sicbp.com.
Upper Township
Groundbreaking for new parish center: The Most Rev. Dennis Sullivan, bishop of the Diocese of Camden, will preside at the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday at the Church of the Resurrection, Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora. The groundbreaking ceremony for the community center will follow at 10:30 a.m. The community is invited.
Wildwood
Downtown farmers market: Vendors will sell fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.