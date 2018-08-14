Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Evan Sanchez, one of the founders of the Tennessee Avenue renewal initiative, will talk about the resort’s business climate at Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins at 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Brigantine
Chill with a Cop: The community is invited to enjoy a cold treat, courtesy of local police officers, at PBA Local 204’s third annual Chill with a Cop from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Richman’s Ice Cream & Burger Bar, 3107 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd. Registration for the second annual Corn Hole Tournament is open. The event will be held 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 on the 38th Street beach. The cost is $60 per team. For information, visit Facebook.com/brigantine pba.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Egg Harbor City
Book club at the library: Adults are invited from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday for an afternoon book club at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. Librarian Julie will lead the discussion. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez.toastmast ersclubs.org
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Bingo nights: The public is invited to play Bingo third Wednesdays of each month at the Italian-American Club, 309 JFK Blvd. The cost is $35 for 10 games. Doors open 6 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments can be purchased.
Vineland
Tai chi class: Residents can take a free class from noon to 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}