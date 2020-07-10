Atlantic City
Boys and Girls Club ‘Donate Your Commute’ campaign: The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City invites the public to “Donate Your Commute” so the club can purchase a van. The vehicle will allow the organization to expand programs, deliver necessities to needy families and get students safely home at night. The club is asking individuals to donate all or part of the money not being spent for gas and other commuting expenses. For more information, visit ACBGC.org.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
Summer concert series: The Rhythm in the Park Summer Concert Series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28, weather permitting, at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Sea Isle City
Farmers market: The municipal farmers market hosted by the Chamber of Commerce & Revitalization is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.
Wildwood
Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
