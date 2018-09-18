Atlantic City
Job Corps info session: Get information about job training and completing a high school education from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is open to ages 16 to 24. It’s free to attend. For information, call 856-305-7388 or visit ACFPL.org.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Eric Reich, president of Reich Asset Management, will talk on the topic “How to Make Money,” at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins at 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. Parents and/or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Folsom
Church collecting teddy bears: St. James Lutheran Church is accepting donations of small teddy bears. They will be distributed by the State Police to comfort children during emergencies and crisis. The donations will be blessed during a special service Sept. 23 at the church, 1341 Mays Landing Road. To drop off in advance, call 609-561-4488.
Middle Township
American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 is looking for new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Ocean Township
Yarn Benders: Adults are invited to bring their knitting needles for a weekly session with other crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 112 Main St., Waretown. All skill levels are welcome. The program is free. For information, call 609-693-5133 or 609-971-0514, ext. 7602.
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Bingo nights: The Italian-American Club will host monthly Bingo games on the third Wednesdays of each month at the Italian-American Club at 309 JFK Blvd. The cost is $35 for 10 games. Winners receive all cash prizes. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Food will be available for purchase.
Stafford Township
Back to School Night: Southern Regional High School will hold its annual Back to School Night 6 p.m. Thursday. Parents and guardians will follow their children’s schedule of classes and meet teachers. Refreshments will be provided in the cafeteria.
{a}Strathmere{/a}
End of summer book sale: Browse through novels, paperbacks and other items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 29 at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. FOr information, call 609-486-6265 or visit StrathmereLibrary.org.
Tuckerton{div class=”address col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-6”}{a}Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists at a free program from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.{/a}{/div}{a}Woodbine{/a}
Community outreach event: Woodbine Manor Apartments, 201 Webster St., will hold a Fellowship and Fun program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22. There will be food, music, a bounce house for kids and games. Helping agencies and vendors will offer information. For information, or to register as a vendor, call Connie or Marilyn at 609-861-2047.{p align=”center”}