Atlantic City
Third Thursday concert series: The Free Public Library’s Third Thursday concert series, sponsored by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, continues Thursday with a performance by Phyllis Chapell and Skipper Kripitz. The free concert begins 5 p.m. in the library’s meeting room at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3112.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Evan Sanchez, one of the founders of the Tennessee Avenue renewal initiative, will talk about the resort’s business climate at Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Bridgeton
Bilingual storytime: Children ages 2 to 6 are invited for a Spanish storytime from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. Registration is not required. The probram is free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Chill with a Cop: The community is invited to enjoy a cold treat, courtesy of local police officers, at PBA Local 204’s third annual Chill with a Cop from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Richman’s Ice Cream & Burger Bar, 3107 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd. For information, visit Facebook.com/brigantine pba.
Egg Harbor City
EHC Olympics: The 22nd annual family Olympics event, sponsored by the city’s Municipal Alliance, the Police Department and the Kiwanis Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Egg Harbor City Lake. All ages are welcome to participate. Sign ups begin 9:30 a.m. at the lifeguard stand. The first 100 will receive a T-shirt. For advance registration, call 609-965-6009 or visit eggharborcity.org.
Galloway Township
Church clambake: Peace Lutheran Church and preschool at Pitney and Great Creek roads invites the community to its annual clambake, fish fry and barbecue from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Eat in or take out. A seafood platter is available for $15 and a hamburger and hot dog platter is $8. For information, call Pastor Alan Mercer at 609-442-1610.
Ocean City
Vendors needed: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25. Vendor space is available, two spaces for $25. For information, call the church office at 609-399-1019.
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Teen coffee house: Teens and young adults are invited to Matt’s 18:20 Coffee House from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays during the summer at the United Methodist Church, Park Road entrance. Refreshments, live music, open mic sessions, games and more are offered. For information, follow Instagram@matts1820- coffeehouse.
Somers Point
Historical Society bay cruise: Spots are still available for the Duke O’ Fluke cruise on the Great Egg Harbor Bay and Ocean City lagoons, beginning 6 p.m. Aug. 26. The event is sponsored by the Historical Society. Tickets are $25; soft drinks and snacks are included. For information, call 609-927-2900.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.