Absecon
Kilts & Colors paint party: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will sponsor a paint party from 2 to 5 p.m. March 15 at Your CBD Store, 790 White Horse Pike. Jen Stairs will guide participants in creating their own Tree of Life painting. The event is open to all skill levels and age. Light fare and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. The cost is $30. Space is limited. For information call 609-594-4564.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: The Public Library provides free assistance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays to library card holders who need help with job-related tasks, such as updating a resume, creating an email address and completing an online employment application. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Cape May
Winter group fitness classes: The Recreation Department invites residents to stay in shape with cardio, yoga, jazz aerobics and more. Classes are $5 each or 10 classes for $40. Classes are now being held at the Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St. For information, call 609-884-9565 or visit CapeMayCity.com.
Egg Harbor City
One-on-One program: Adults can get computer help to navigate the internet, learn to use email and other tasks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. To schedule an appointment, call call 609-804-1063.
Longport
Pinochle Club: All levels of players are invited to sit in from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended local schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay (contact the organization for the topic). Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Millville
Millville women plan program: The Woman’s Club will hold its next monthly luncheon meeting at noon March 12 at the clubhouse on Third Street. Guest speaker will be historian Linda Jones, who will present “Millville’s Women of Interest.” The public is invited to attend. The cost is $15. To register, call Joan Nickerson at 856-825-7245.
Sea Isle City
Blood-pressure screenings: The Division of Emergency Medical Services offers free blood-pressure screenings from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ambulance Corps Building, 201 JFK Blvd. Reservations are not required.
Stafford Twp.
Soroptimists meet: Members of Soroptimist International of Long Beach Island will discuss how the program helps local women and girls at a meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. To register to attend, call 609-597-4261.
Vineland
Antiques & Collectibles Show: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold its annual event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its meeting house at 677 S. Main Road. Admission is free and the public is invited to shop for gifts. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit the club’s Facebook page.{p align=”center”}
