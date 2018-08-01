Absecon
Miracle Treat Day: The Dairy Queen at Route 9 and the White Horse Pike will participate in Miracle Treat Day all day Thursday. The store will donate $1 to Children’s Miracle Network for every blizzard treat sold. There will be music, face painting, a magician, games, special appearances and prizes. For information, call 609-646-5413.
Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: David Spatz, broadcaster and news director of Longport Media 1400 WOND, will give a talk at Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins at 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Buena Vista Township
Dedication of Nature Trail at Michael Debbi Park: The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony 3 p.m. Thursday at the park entrance, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland. The revitalized trail features nine different stations with information about local plants, animals and habitats. For information, call the Clerk’s Office at 856-697-2100.
Egg Harbor City
Yard sale/Fire Department spaghetti dinner: The city’s annual yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at various locations. In addition, the Fire Department’s fundraiser will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fire Hall at Philadelphia Avenue. Tickets for the dinner are $11 for adults and $6 for children. For more information, call City Hall at 609-965-0081, ext. 5, or visit eggharborcity.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Parks concert series: The Recreation Department’s free summer live music series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 24 at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, off Dogwood Avenue. For information, visit ehtrec.com.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For information visit speakez.toastmasters clubs.org
Sea Isle City
Teen coffee house: Teens and young adults are invited to Matt’s 18:20 Coffee House from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at the United Methodist Church, Park Road entrance. Refreshments, live music, open mic sessions, games and more are offered. For information, follow Instagram@matts1820- coffeehouse.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful, but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Woodbine
Kids Carnival: The seventh annual Kids Carnival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park on Route 550. The free event for children of all ages will have food, games, gifts for all, music by DJ Jazmann, pony rides and arts and crafts. Children should wear a bathing suit and bring a towel for the water slides. For details, call Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez at 609-778-8172.