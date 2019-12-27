Absecon
Absecon Democratic Club: The Absecon Democratic Club meets second Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held downstairs at the American Legion on New Jersey Avenue. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3150.
Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Barnegat Township
Free movie: “The Command,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Middle Township
School district holds planning meetings: Parents, students, community members, government leaders and business owners are invited to attend a meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 22 at Middle Township Middle School, 300 E. Pacific Ave., Cape May Court House, to discuss the school district’s strategic planning initiative. For information, call 609-465-1800, ext. 3100.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Proceeds support local library programs. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
New Year’s Eve fireworks: The city’s annual fireworks display to welcome the new year will take place 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JFK Boulevard Beach. For more information, call 609-263-8687 or visit VISITSICNJ.com.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
Woodbine
Stay healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor a series of classes designed to teach residents ages 51 years and older how to stay healthy. The sessions are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 19 at the Community Center located at 812 Longfellow St. Lunch will be provided. All those completing the program will receive two $25 gift cards. Seating is limited and registration is required. For information, call Alana at 609-552-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
