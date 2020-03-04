Absecon
Kilts & Colors paint party: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will sponsor a paint party from 2 to 5 p.m. March 15 at Your CBD Store, 790 White Horse Pike. Jen Stairs will guide participants in creating their own Tree of Life painting. The event is open to all skill levels and age. Light fare and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. The cost is $30. Space is limited. To register, visit abseconarts.com or for information call 609-594-4564.
Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: The community is invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Cape May
Winter group fitness classes: The Recreation Department invites residents to stay in shape with cardio, yoga, jazz aerobics and more. Classes are $5 each or 10 classes for $40. Classes are now being held at the Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St. For information, call 609-884-9565 or visit CapeMayCity.com.
Egg Harbor City
Needlecraft group: The ‘Love at First Stitch' group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. The program is open to teens and adults. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega, New Road, Linwood. The group welcomes past and prospective members in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Mays Landing
Student art exhibit at library: In celebration of Student Art Month, the William Davies Middle School will hold its annual student art exhibition through March 30 at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave. The exhibit is open during regular library hours and features works by 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students. Student artists and their families are invited to a reception in their honor from 7 to 8 p.m. March 11, sponsored by the Hamilton Township Education Association PRIDE.
Millville
Millville women plan program: The Woman’s Club will hold its next monthly luncheon meeting at noon March 12 at the clubhouse on Third Street. Guest speaker will be historian Linda Jones, who will present "Millville's Women of Interest." The public is invited to attend. The cost is $15. To register, call Joan Nickerson at 856-825-7245.
Ocean City
Colony Club fashion show: The Colony Club, a women's civic organization, will hold a fashion show luncheon and scholarship fundraiser from 11:30 to 3 p.m. March 28 at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. The show will feature fashions from Tah Dah, raffle baskets, a 50/50, door prizes, jewelry grab bags and more. The seated luncheon will offer a cash bar. Tickets are $40. For information, call 609-247-1332.
Pleasantville
Make an aromatherapy balm jar: Adults are invited to a craft program to create soothing balms from aromatic blends 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic County Library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit atlanticlibrary.org.
Homework helpers: Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can get after-school help with homework and English language skills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. For more information, call 609-646-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Stafford Township
Soroptimists meet: Ellen Dombrowski and Kathy Picarello of Soroptimist International of Long Beach Island will discuss the 100-year-old women's empowerment organization and how its programs help local women and girls at a meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. To register to attend, call 609-597-4261.
Antiques & Collectibles Show: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold its annual event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its meeting house at 677 S. Main Road. Admission is free and the public is invited to shop for gifts. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit the club's Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.