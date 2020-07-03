Absecon

ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.

Atlantic City

MBCA mixer canceled: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association Scholarship Foundation’s annual Summer Mixer & Silent Auction will not be held this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers said. The scholarship fundraiser will resume next year. For more information or to make a donation, visit mbcanj.com

Galloway Township

Green market: Shop for local produce, baked goods, local honey and more at the Galloway Green Market, open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3 at Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. Face coverings are required and shoppers should bring their own bags. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.

Millville

Church fundraiser: Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 77 Hogbin Road, will host a garage and baked goods sale from 8 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required. For information, call 856-697-2255.

Sea Isle City

Farmers market: The municipal farmers market hosted by the Chamber of Commerce & Revitalization is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.

Vineland

Food pantry open: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County hosts a food distribution center for individuals/families/caregivers through the end of July. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the club’s headquarters at 560 Crystal Ave. For more information, call 856-696-4190.

Wildwood

Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. July 7: “Lady and the Tramp”; July 14: “Toy Story 4”; July 21: “The Star”; July 28: “Abominable.” ; Aug. 11: “The Incredibles”; Aug. 18: “Pinocchio”; Aug. 25: “The Secret Life of Pets 2”.

For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.

Summer music series schedule change: All July shows in the 2020 Summer Music Series are canceled due to limits on the amount of people allowed for outdoor social gatherings. Performances will tentatively begin 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. Subsequent shows are scheduled for each Wednesday through Sept. 2 and each Saturday through Sept. 19. For information, call 609-523-0202 or visit wildwoodcrest.org.

Christmas in July canceled: The borough will not hold its Christmas in July Festival, previously scheduled for July 25, due to outdoor gathering limits,officials announced. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.

