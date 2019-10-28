Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
Veterans Day spaghetti dinner: The Women’s Auxiliary of Kline-McAnney American Legion Post 396 will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the post home, 3218 Brigantine Ave. The event is open to the public and all members of the military.
The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and younger. Veterans eat free with I.D. Take-out orders are available. For more information, call Tony Santa Maria at 609-266-9477.
Galloway Township
Coat/clothing drive: The youth department of Macedonia Baptist Church seeks donations of gently used coats and winter clothing to help those in the community. Donations may be brought to the church at Pittsburgh Ave & Old Mays Landing Road in the South Egg Harbor section of the township from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call Tracey Wynn at 609-277-4446, Tia Johnson at 609-470-4125 or Staci Graves at 609-618-3390.
Northfield
Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Sea Isle City
Online swimming pool survey: An online survey is being created that will help city officials determine whether or not to build a municipal pool at 4501 Park Road. The survey will be available to all local property owners from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Property owners without access to the internet may obtain a paper copy of the survey at the Welcome Center and the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall during normal business hours.
Somers Point
Shore Memorial to honor vets: For the fourth consecutive year, Shore Medical Center will host a Veterans Day ceremony at noon Nov. 11 at the park along Bay Avenue. As part of the tribute, Shore invites the community to submit the name of friends or family members who have served in the military to be included on a flag that will be planted in the lawn at the hospital. Submit the full name of the veteran(s) and branch of military to patriotictribute@ shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.
Ventnor
Lung cancer awareness walk: A 1-mile Walk to Survive fundraiser to benefit the Every Breath Counts Foundation will be held 10 a.m. Nov. 16 along the Ventnor Boardwalk. Registration begins 9 a.m. at St. James RC Church Community Center, Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk. The cost to participate through Oct. 31 is $25 for adults, $15 for ages 12 and younger. On site registration is $30 adults, $20 youth. Lung cancer survivors walk for free. For information, visit everybreathcounts.net{p class=”ox-f35d62f7bb-msonormal”}Vineland
Women’s club hosts craft night: The Woman’s Club of Vineland invites local women to a free craft night and meet and greet 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. Make a fall craft while learning about the club and its charitable projects. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-696-3944.
Woodbine
Trick or trick hours: The Recreation Commission is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 along the bike path between Washington and Adams avenues. The event is open to all local residents. There will be a car decorating contest. Residents may still provide Halloween treats at their homes during the set trick or treat hours from 5 to 8 p.m. For information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
