Absecon
Sept. 15 is Crabsecon Day: The town will officially change its name to Crabsecon for the day, according to a proclamation by Mayor John Armstrong. There will be a free community celebration at Turner Cover and Faunce Landing Waterfront Parks. The event was designed to celebrate and promote the two recently-renovated parks along Absecon Creek. A crab tournament, crab races, arts and crafts, face painting, a magician, a bouncy house and other children’s activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Turner Cove. Food trucks, a beer garden, a wine bar, a cornhole tournament and live music will be featured from 3 to 9 p.m. at Faunce Landing. For information, visit crabsecon.com.
Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Frank Formica, chairman of the Atlantic County Board of Freeholders, will give an update of county activities at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Buena Vista Township
Stredding event: Buena Vista Township can securely destroy confidential documents and records during a shredding event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Proof of residency is required. There is a limit of three boxes per resident or business. The event will take place at the Buena Vista Township Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. For more information, call 856-697-2100 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Bridgeton
Homework Helpers program: High school honor students will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to offer free homework help to any elementary or middle school student at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and/or guardians must accompany children ages 9 and younger. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Cape May Court House
Movie night: The Public Library at 30 W. Mechanic St. will show the drama/romance film “Finding Your Feet,” rated PG-13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. It’s free to attend.
For information, call 609-463-6386.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Mays Landing
Art in the Park: The Hamilton Historical Society will hold its Art in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Memorial Park, Main Street and Route 50. The rain date is Sept. 16. For information, call 609-625-1598.
Strathmere
End of summer book sale: Browse through novels, paperbacks and other items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 29 at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. FOr information, call 609-486-6265.
Vineland
Afternoon tea and coloring: Adults are invited from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday to a program at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. It’s free, but registration is requested. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.