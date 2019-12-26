Buena Vista Township
Township Committee reorganization: 7-9 p.m.; The annual Township Committee reorganization meeting will be held 7 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Court Room at the Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Hwy. For information, call 856-697-2100 or visit buenavistanj.com
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Galloway Township
Art at the library: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center features works by area artists in the exhibit “Local Color, Woodlands, Wildlife and Fields,” through Jan. 18 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, visit gallowayculturalarts.org or on Facebook at Gallowayarts.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Sea Isle City
New Year’s Eve fireworks: The city’s annual fireworks display to welcome the new year will take place 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the JFK Boulevard Beach. For more information, call 609-263-8687.
Surf City
Free afternoon movie: The 2019 live action film “The Lion King,” rated PG, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Ocean County Library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. To register, call 609-494-2480.
{div}Woodbine{/div}Borough Council swearing in: The borough will hold its 2020 swearing-in during the scheduled council meeting 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. Councilman Eduardo Ortiz will be sworn in for his ninth term by State Senator Michael Testa. Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez will be sworn in for her fourth term by Woodbine Solicitor Richard Tonetta. Mayor William Pikolycky will give his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies. All are invited to attend. For information, call 609-861-5301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.