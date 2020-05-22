Brigantine

American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.

Egg Harbor City

City lake reopens: City Council plans to open the city’s lake for Memorial Day weekend, with some restrictions. Residents may visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Council also agreed to extend the deadline to apply for seasonal badges at a cost of $7 from May 31 to June 15.

Lower Township

Food assistance available: There are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.

Sea Isle City

Memorial Day video replaces ceremony: The city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will not take place as scheduled Monday. Instead, the city created a Memorial Day video for viewing on municipal websites and social media accounts.

Wildwood

Downtown farmers market opens: Due to inclement weather Saturday, opening day for the 2020 farmers market is 8 a.m. Sunday Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks.

Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184

Wildwood Crest

Woodbine{p align=”center”}

