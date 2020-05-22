Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor City
City lake reopens: City Council plans to open the city’s lake for Memorial Day weekend, with some restrictions. Residents may visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Council also agreed to extend the deadline to apply for seasonal badges at a cost of $7 from May 31 to June 15.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: There are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Memorial Day video replaces ceremony: The city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will not take place as scheduled Monday. Instead, the city created a Memorial Day video for viewing on municipal websites and social media accounts.
Wildwood
Downtown farmers market opens: Due to inclement weather Saturday, opening day for the 2020 farmers market is 8 a.m. Sunday Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks.
Vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
Wildwood Crest
Woodbine{p align=”center”}
