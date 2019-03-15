Atlantic City
Chelsea Neighborhood Association meets: Residents are invited to the civic group’s next monthly meeting 7:30 p.m. March 21 at Stockton University Academic Center, 10 S. Albany Ave., third floor. Limited parking spaces are available in the garage across from the university on Atlantic Avenue. Guest speaker will be Vincent J. Papaccio, executive director, Reliance Medical Group. Light refreshments will be offered. For information, call Carol Ruffu at 609-348-8887 or email cruffu@comcast.net.
Avalon
Meet to knit: All levels of knitters are welcome to get together to share techniques and ideas from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 235 32nd St. The program is free. For information, call 609-967-7155 or visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Brigantine
Scrabble and Scones: Adults are welcome to a new program at the Atlantic County Library Branch at 6:30 p.m. March 20. Registration is requested. Enjoy a cup of tea and tasty scones while playing Scrabble with fellow word lovers. The library is at 201 15th St. South. For information, call 609-266-0110.
Galloway Township
Fire company yard sale: The Cologne Volunteer Fire Ladies Auxiliary will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at the Cologne Fire Hall, 2870 Cologne Ave. Vendor spaces are available at $15 for an inside space, table included, and $10 for an outside space, table not included. The kitchen will be open for refreshments. For more information, call Elaine at 609-965-0419.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Linwood
Spring farmers market: The farmers market will run for six consecutive Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 6 to May 11, at Central Square, 199 New Road. For information, call 717-919-3865.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Margate
Margate Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Middle Township
High school college fair: Middle Township High School will host its annual college fair from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the school gym at 300 E. Atlantic Ave. For information, call 609-465-1852.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For information visit speak ez.toastmastersclubs.org.
Northfield
English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Call for artists: The Ocean City Fine Arts League seeks submissions for its April building-themed art show and exhibition. Anyone can enter up to two pieces of art. The entry fee is $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers. Pieces may be dropped off at the Art on Asbury Gallery from March 23 through 30. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancity fineartsleague.org.
Pleasantville
PTO meeting: All Middle School of Pleasantville parents and partners are invited to the next PTO meeting 10 a.m. Tuesday in the school library, 801 Mill Road. A Title 1 Parent Workshop “Understanding the NJ State Assessment” with Vice Principal Lapell Chapman will follow the meeting. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided. For information, call 609-703-1242 or visit PPS-NJ.us.
Port Republic
Church offers simulcast: Port Church at 118 Main St. will host “Going Beyond,” a Priscilla Shirer simulcast, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 6. Tickets for the live-streamed event are $30 and includes lunch and snacks. RSVP is required. For more information or to register, call 609-652-6946 or visit portchurchnj.com.
Stafford Township
Quilters Guild bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will hold its annual fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania on April 25. Pickup points will be at the Forked River rest stop on the Garden State Parkey and the Bay Avenue Community Center in Manahawkin. The cost is $30 for members, $38 for guests. For information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.
Upper Deerfield Township
Spring musical: Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” will be performed by middle school students at the Woodruff School ACE Music Program 7 p.m. April 12 and 13, with matinees 2 p.m. April 13 and 14 in the cafetorium in Seabrook. For ticket information, visit udts.org or call Dana Frazer at 856-455-2267, ext. 4220.
West Cape May
Pizza & Family Movie Nights: The Environmental Commission will host free pizza and movie nights from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway. The theme of each movie is the importance of the natural environment and preceded by a talk by local naturalists. Composting Geo Bins will be available for purchase at each event.