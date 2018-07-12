Atlantic City
UNICO scholarship banquet: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter UNICO Italian American service organization will hold its annual scholarship and persons of the year banquest from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Resorts Casino Hotel. Ten students will receive scholarships and three local family businesses will be recognized. There will be dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $100. For information, call 732-330-4443 or visit ACUnico.org.,
Saturday basketball: The William J. Porter II Memorial Basketball League will play from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 26 at the playground at the lagoon and Mississippi Avenue. Registration is $35. For information, call 609-350-7450.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Park concert series: The Recreation Department’s free summer live music series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 24 at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, off Dogwood Avenue. For information, visit ehtrec.com.
Pleasantville
Greyhounds Youth Football Camp: All Pleasantville Jokers and Absecon Blue Devils taxi through varsity players are invited to a football camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the high school football stadium at 701 Mill Road. The camp is presented by the high school coaching staff and players. The camp is free to attend. For information, visit goo.gl/3yN8R9.
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Teen coffee house: Teens and young adults are invited to Matt’s 18:20 Coffee House from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays during the summer at the United Methodist Church, Park Road entrance. Refreshments, live music, open mic sessions, games and more are offered. For information, follow Instagram @matts1820coffeehouse.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Ventnor
Chuck’s 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: The local sports fundraiser will end its 30-year run and hold its final tournament the weekend of July 21-22 at the Ventnor Educational Community Complex, 400 N. Lafayette Ave. The tournament is open to all ages, male and female. Shirts will be given to the first 250 paid players. The entry fee is $75 per team. Registration deadline is July 16. For information, call 609-487-9481 or email chucks3on3@gmail.com.
Vineland
Youth field day: The city’s Play Streets program will hold a Field Day/Blacktop Bash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Sixth Street, between Landis Avenue and Elmer Street. The block will be closed to traffic. Activities will include jump rope, badminton, balloon races, flying disks, inflatable games, face painting, bubbles, water games and a rock wall. There will be a DJ and hot dogs and snacks. For information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}