Barnegat Township
Free movie: “Operation Finale,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Brigantine
‘Questions for the Small Business Administration’: Atlantic County Library System/Brigantine will host a free information program for adults beginning at noon April 30 in the library meeting room at 201 15th St. South. The program is designed to provide individuals who are in business or thinking of starting a business with information about loan programs and technical assistance programs. Pizza and drinks will be provided. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-266-0110.
Cape May
Blood drive: The city will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. Appointments are preferred and may be made by calling Patricia Harbora at 609-884-9532. Walk-ins will be accepted.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Galloway Township
School holds ‘Cultural Ex’travel’ganza: The Reeds Road Elementary School will hold its ninth annual community outreach event from 6 to 8 p.m. May 2. The event celebrates different cultures and unity. There will be performances of folk dancing, Indian dancing, Irish dancing, music, crafts and games and foods. For more information, call Barbara Somers at 609-748-1250, ext. 1585.
Lacey Township
Meet the artist: Barbara Whelan is the featured artist of the month at the Ocean County Library branch at 10 E. Lacey Road. Her paintings may be viewed through April 30 during regular library hours. For information, call 609-693-8566.
Middle Township
American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 seeks new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Millville
Luna-Belle campaign: The Millville Historical Society seeks to raise $10,000 to purchase an original carousel horse from the former Union Lake Luna Park. The Society has named the horse Luna-Belle, in honor of the park. The horse will be displayed at The Mansion House on Columbia Avenue. Contributions in any amount are needed. For more information, visit Millvillehistoricalsociety.org.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Garden Club seeks new members: Residents who are interested in expanding their horticultural knowledge and socializing with like-minded individuals are invited to join the Sea Isle City Garden Club. Meetings are held 7 p.m. first Thursdays through June, then again September through December, inside the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. Membership dues are $5 a year. For information, call Marlene at 609-263-6736.
or email msmarlene6@comcast.net.
Somers Point
Plant swap: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the public to its plant swap during its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. May 7 in the Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road. Bring your garden plants potted or in a container suitable to take home. Starter plants for the vegetable and native gardens at Somers Mansion are welcome as well. For more information call 609-214-6967.
Stafford Township

Memories with Music program: The Recreation Department is looking for donations of of new or used Ipods and MP3 players to kick off a community effort to get music into the lives of people with dementia. With the help of caregivers, volunteers will personalize each player with a patient's favorite songs. The players are then given to patients. Donations may be dropped off at the Recreation Office, Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. For more information, call Deb Budesa at 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Tuckerton

Free movie: "First Man," rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.

Upper Township

Green Team round table discussion: The public is invited to join the Sustainable Jersey Green Team's monthly meeting at 5 p.m. April 30 at the Upper Cape Branch Library. If you would like to participate, register at uppertwpgreenteam.eventbrite.com. Walk-ins also are welcome. For information, call Ralph Cooper at 609-464-0920 or visit uppertwpgreenteam.yahoo.com.

Vineland

Woman's Club yard sale: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3 and 4 at Washington Avenue and Main Road. The event is open to the public. For information, call 856-692-3977.
West Cape May
Electronic waste recycling event: The Environmental Commission invites the community to bring their old cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions, desktop printers and desktop fax machines for recycling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the Borough Hall parking lot. The event is free. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling.
Wildwood
Sweet Life concert: The First Baptist of Wildwood invites the community a free concert by Sweet Life beginning 4 p.m. May 5. The church is at Maple and Atlantic avenues. For information, call 609-522-2981.
