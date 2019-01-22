Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Longport
Art on display: An exhibit of works from students at the Tighe Middle School may be viewed daily through Feb. 28 during regular business hours at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPubliclibrary.org.
Ocean City
Community baby shower: St. Frances Cabrini Church will host a baby shower to benefit clients of Hope Pregnancy Center in Ocean City and Covenant House in Atlantic City. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at Culliney Hall, located behind the church on Atlantic Avenue. Admission is a new, unwrapped baby gift. There will be games and activities, and a high tea will be served. For information, call Sister Joelle Thren at 609-399-2643 or email sjoellethren@gmail.com.
Sea Isle City
Live Christmas tree disposal: The Department of Public Works will collect live Christmas trees each Friday in January. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations, including tinsel, before placing trees at the curb. For more information, call 609-263-6000.
Somers Point
Blood drive: Lifegate Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Fellowship Hall, 223 Doran Ave. All presenting donors will receive a free Dunkin’ gift, while supplies last. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and search for sponsor keyword lifegate.
Tuckerton

Monday movie: "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It's free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Upper Township

Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Woodbine
Youth baseball sign-ups: The Recreation Commission has begun early registration for tee ball, instructional baseball and softball, minor and major baseball and softball and senior baseball. Forms are available at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration forms also will be available at open gym from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Fees are $35 per player or $50 per family and will be collected at a later date. All sign-ups must be completed by Feb. 1. For information, call 609-374-0502 or email woodbinerecreation@yahoo.com.
Staying healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor six classes designed to teach those 51 years and older how to become healthy and stay that way as they age. Sessions will be held at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, and March 6 and 13. Lunch will be provided. Anybody who completes the entire program will receive a $50 gift card. Registration is required. Seating is limited. For information, call Lisa Pilli at 609-522-5960 or email lisa@capeassist.org.