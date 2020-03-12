Absecon
Holy Spirit High School spring musical: The Holy Spirit High School Fine Arts Department will stage “Guys and Dolls” March 20, 21 and 22 at the performing arts center at 500 New Road. Performances are 7 p.m. March 20, 21 and 2 p.m. March 22. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior adults.
Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting rescheduled: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet 9:30 a.m. on the revised date of April 8 when the committee reconvenes for its first meeting of the year to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Barnegat Township
Free movie: “Gemini Man,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Cape May
Winter group fitness classes: The Recreation Department invites residents to stay in shape with cardio, yoga, jazz aerobics and more. Classes are $5 each or 10 classes for $40. Classes are now being held at the Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St. For information, call 609-884-9565 or visit CapeMayCity.com.
Folsom
Clerk’s office offers evening hours: The Borough Clerk’s office is open until 7 p.m. on Mondays. For information, call 609-561-3178.
Lacey Township
Library hosts Irish ancestry program: The Ocean County Library at 10 E. Lacey Road will host “Tracing Your Irish Ancestry,” 2 p.m. Tuesday. Dawn Heyson will offer tips to help you follow your lineage through generations. Registration is required for this free program. To register, call 609-693-8566.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Mays Landing
Student art exhibit at library: In celebration of Student Art Month, the William Davies Middle School will hold its annual student art exhibition through March 30 at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave. The exhibit is open during regular library hours and features works by 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Ocean City
Library spring book sale: The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library will hold a two-day book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 27 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 in the atrium, 1735 Simpson Ave. There will books, paper backs, audio, DVDs and more.
Sea Isle City
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Stafford Twp.
Southern Regional Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony: The 31st annual High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. March 28 at Calloway’s Restaurant, Route 9, Staffordville. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. RSVP by March 20 to Sue Spaschak at sspaschak@srsd.net or call 609-597-9481, ext. 4319.
Vineland
Business meet and greet: Main Street Vineland will sponsor its next Mix, Mingle & Meet event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Vegans Are Us, 636 E. Landis Ave. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
West Cape May

Community Shred Day: The borough will host a free Community Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at Borough Hall parking lot at 732 Broadway. Services are provided by ProShred Security. The event is also open to residents outside the community.

Woodbine
Free tree seedlings available to residents: Woodbine's Sustainable Jersey Green Team will again distribute tree seedlings as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. Residents are invited to come from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 to the gazebo on the bikepath at Washington and DeHirsch avenue. The seedlings are available on a first come, first serve basis, with an initial offering of five trees per resident. Several varieties will be available. For information, call 609-861-2153.
