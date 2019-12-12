Atlantic City

Boardwalk Committee meetings: There will be no meetings in December, January and February. The group will reconvene in March. For information, call 609-335-4932.

Barnegat Township

Holiday movie: “A Christmas Story,” rated PG, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.

Estell Manor

Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.

Linwood

Christmas cantata: The Chancel Choir of Central United United Methodist Church will perform “The Light of the World,” an original work by Donald T. Kelly, 4 p.m. Sunday at the church at 5 Marvin Ave. The program also features traditional Christmas carols. All are welcome. For information, call 609-823-4590 or 609-287-1671.

Mullica Township

Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.

Pleasantville

Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.

Sea Isle City

Holiday beach tags: The 2020 holiday beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each. They are available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Welcome Center, and weekdays at the Tax Office in City Hall. For information, call the 609-263-4461, ext. 1215.

Somers Point

Coffeehouse concert: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites the public to listen to the music of Eclectic Grace 7 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. For information, call 609-927-2075.

Stafford Township

Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.

Vineland

Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to countries where many people do not have shoes. For more information, call 856-696-3944.

