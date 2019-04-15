Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Chelsea Neighborhood Association meets: Residents are invited to the civic group’s next monthly meeting 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stockton University Academic Center, 10 S. Albany Ave., third floor. Limited parking spaces are available in the garage across from the university on Atlantic Avenue. Guest speakers will be the newest members of the city administration: Toro Aboderin, chief financial officer; and Barbara Allen Wooley-Dillion, director of planning and development. For information, call Carol Ruffu at 609-348-8887 or email cruffu@comcast.net
Bridgeton
Friends of the Library meeting: The public is welcome to join the group’s next meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The Friends of the Library provides the entire book budget for the library and funds programs for children. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Egg Harbor City
Project Child Find: The Public School District will conduct its annual Project Child Find, which supports children in need of a preschool disabilities program designed for ages 3 to 5 years old. Residents who have concerns that their child may not be typically developing may call Gina Forester at 609-965-1034, ext. 136.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Hammonton
Book signing: Mindy Barnett will discuss her new book from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Casciano Coffee Bar, 212 Bellevue Ave. There will be a Q&A session and books will be available for purchase. Admission is free. For information, call 609-561-2600.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Meet the mayor: Residents are invited to meet informally with Mayor Barbara Jo Crea from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. For information, call 609-294-1197. Millville
Free author’s talk: The Millville Woman’s Club will present author Kelly Walk Hines from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Public Library, 210 Buck St. She will discuss her book “Memoirs of an Invisible Child.” For information, call Carol Smith at 609-364-3561.
Pleasantville
PTO meeting: The Middle School Pleasantville PTO welcomes all parents and guardian partners to attend a monthly meeting at 9 a.m. and also at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the school, 801 Mill Road. For more information, call 609-703-1242.
{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}Sea Isle City{/div}Garden Club seeks new members: Residents who are interested in expanding their horticultural knowledge and socializing with like-minded individuals are invited to join the Sea Isle City Garden Club. Meetings are held 7 p.m. first Thursdays, March through June and September through December, inside the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. Membership dues are $5 a year. For information, call Marlene at 609-263-6736 or email msmarlene6@comcast.net.
Somers Point
Plant swap: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the public to its plant swap during its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. May 7 in the Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road. Bring your garden plants potted or in a container suitable to take home. Starter plants for the vegetable and native gardens at Somers Mansion are welcome as well. For more information call 609-214-6967.
Stafford Township{div class=”twDescription”}Fish fry dinner: Manahawkin Elks Lodge 2340 will hold its annual fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at 520 Hilliard Blvd., Manahawkin. Tickets are $15. A fried fish, scallop dinner or combo dinner is available. Proceeds benefit NJ Elks Camp Moore, a summer camp for children with special needs. For information, call 609-597-1107 or visit manahawkinelks.org.{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”_2pi9 _2pi2”} {/div}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a} {/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Upper Township{/a}{/div} {div class=”address col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-6”}{div class=”twDescription”}Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.{/div}{/div}West Cape May
Electronic waste recycling event: The Environmental Commission invites the community to bring their old cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions, desktop printers and desktop fax machines for recycling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the Borough Hall parking lot. The event is free. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling.{p align=”center”}