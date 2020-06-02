Absecon
ACAA hosts virtual Sketch Club: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join local artist Bill Parker for a livestream tutorial on the joys of sketching. The free event will take place 3 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. No previous drawing experience is necessary. Paper and a pencil are needed. To participate, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3956834397. The meeting ID number is 395 683 4397.
Atlantic City
Atlantic City library offers virtual programs and classes: The Atlantic City Free Public Library remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but still offers virtual classes in Basic ESL, ESL for Customer Service, Conversational Spanish and more. Registration is required for some programs. For a complete list of classes, visit acfpl.org.
Barnegat Township
Summer camp canceled: The Recreation Department announced its summer camp is canceled due to state restrictions against large gatherings.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and seniors who are homebound as a result of COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary said in a news release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor City
City lake open: Municipal officials opened the city’s lake for the summer, with some restrictions. Residents may visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline to apply for seasonal badges at a cost of $7 is June 15.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Email submissions to gehthsmuseum@aol.com or mail to 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Lower Township
Battle of the Badges blood drive: The Lower Township Police Department will compete against the Erma, Town Bank and Villas Fire Departments in a contest to recruit the most eligible blood donors from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The event will be held at the Villas Volunteer Fire Department Hall, 1619 Bayshore Road. This year’s event will honor “Fighting Leukemia with Officer Kenny Walker.” All donors will receive a free Battle of the Badges T-shirt while supplies last. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Lower Twp Battle, or call 800-733-2767.
Ocean City
Annual flower show goes virtual for 2020: The NJ Flower Show presented by the Garden Club of Ocean City will be a virtual event this year, according to organizers. Submit photos of your home gardens or flower arrangements to events@ocnj.us and a few will be posted via the Ocean City Music Pier Facebook page @MusicPier. The submission deadline is June 7.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The Police Department will host a Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday inside the municipal gymnasium at 4501 Park Road. Donors are asked to enter and exit the gymnasium through the parking lot doors on the east side of the building. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code SICPD or call 800-733-2767.
Vineland
Fire Department fundraiser: The Main Avenue Fire Department Company 4 will hold its annual Hot Roast Beef Sandwich Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 at the Oak and Main roads fire station. Ticket holders get two sandwiches for a donation of $10. The event is takeout only, with a drive-thru pickup. Advance tickets may be purchased from any member, or make an appointment to purchase tickets by contacting the department’s Facebook page. A limited number of tickets will be available the day of the event.
Downtown farmers market: The outdoor farmers market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks and vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
