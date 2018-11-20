Atlantic City
Free World War I film series: The Free Public Library will show “All Quiet on the Western Front,” 1 p.m. Saturday in the main library’s second-floor meeting room, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Northfield
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Sea Isle City
Tree lighting ceremony: The community is invited to the annual tree lighting hosted by Mayor Len Desiderio at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Excursion Park, following the Holiday Extravaganza Parade. The ceremony will feature a visit from Saint Nick. For information, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245.
Somers Point
Cookie Walk: The Grace Lutheran Church Women will hold their 11th annual Cookie Walk beginning 9 a.m. Dec. 8 in the Social Hall at 11 E. Dawes Ave. Shoppers will grab a bakery box and select homemade cookies are available for $8 per pound. Pre-packaged cookies and holiday breads, crafts and jewelry also will be for sale. For more information, call 609-432-7069 or 609-233-4156.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Ventnor
Holiday parade participants sought: The Holiday Parade Committee announces this year’s parade and block party will be held Dec. 1, with a rain date of Dec. 8. The parade down Ventnor Avenue will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a block party at New Haven and Ventnor avenues. For information, call 609-289-2791.
Woodbine
Blood drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Program will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. Appointments are preferred. For information, call 800-733-2767.
To register on line, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “borough of woodbine.”