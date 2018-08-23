Atlantic City
Author to discuss book about ‘incubator doctor’: The Free Public Library will hold a Meet the Author program featuring Dawn Raffel, who wrote “The Strange Case of Dr. Couney,” 2 p.m. Saturday in the main meeting room at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. Premature infants in incubators were a popular sideshow attraction on the Boardwalk in the early 1900’s. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Farmers market: Buy fresh produce and other items from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9 at the Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk. For information, call 609-226-9323.
Bridgeton
Health resource fair: Gateway Community Action Partnership’s Immunization and Women, Infants & Children programs will hold an immunization information and health resource fair from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Cohanzick Zoo Pavilion, 45 Mayor Aitken Drive. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 856-451-5600.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403.
Mays Landing
Coffee with a Cop: The community is invited to meet with police officers in a relaxed and comfortable setting from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 28 at the Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike. For information, call 609-382-4727 or visit ShopHamilton.com.
Ocean City
Church flea market: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 609-399-1019.
Ocean Township
Library book sale: Friends of the Waretown Library will hold a book sale from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Main St. For information, call 609-693-5133.
Pleasantville
Back-to-School Block Party: The community is invited from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday for food, games and school supplies give-a-ways at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 353 S. New Road. A DJ will provide music. There will be health screenings offered. For information, call 609-641-4337.
Clothing giveaway: Operation Youth is giving away clean, wearable clothing, handbags, belts and shoes for men, women, children and infants from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Elements of Hair by Treava, 28 Old Turnpike Road. The event is open to local residents and the surrounding area. For information, email Azja Epps at A.epps6@yahoo.com.
Sea Isle City
Teen coffee house: Teens and young adults are invited to Matt’s 18:20 Coffee House from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at the United Methodist Church. There will be refreshments, live music, open mic sessions, games and more. For information, follow Instagram @matts1820coffeehouse.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and games sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Woodbine
Hero Day: The borough’s Recreation Commission invites youth to a free event 6 p.m. Friday at the Community Center. Watch the movie “Avengers 2” and enjoy snacks and activities. Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite super hero. To register, email call Director Bob Lasko at boblasko30@yahoo.com.