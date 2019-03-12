Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Wednesdays to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Galloway Township
Women’s Day conference: Macedonia Baptist Church will hold its annual women’s fellowship event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, Pittsburgh Avenue and County Boulevard in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. A light breakfast and lunch is included. The registration fee is $10. For information, call Tracey at 609-277-4446.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Northfield
Spaghetti dinner: The Mothers League will hold its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Northfield Community School. Proceeds are used to fund community projects. The meal includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, Italian bread, beverage and dessert. A silent auction of gift baskets will be available. Tickets at the door are $7 for children, $8 for seniors and $9 for adults. For information, email northfieldmothersleague@gmail.com.
Ocean City
Bus trip to Washington, D.C.: The Ocean City Arts Center is sponsoring a bus trip to Washington, D.C., on April 27. Tickets are $75. The bus departs the Arts Center at 7 a.m. and departs from Washington at 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, 609-399-7628.
Pleasantville

Middle School workshop: All Middle School of Pleasantville parents are invited to attend a Families Strategies for Success workshop 4 p.m. Friday in the school library, 801 Mill Road. Light refreshments will be provided. For information, call 609-703-1242 or visit PPS-NJ.us.
Port Republic

Church offers simulcast: Port Church at 118 Main St. will host "Going Beyond," a Priscilla Shirer simulcast, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 6. Tickets for the live-streamed event are $30 and includes lunch and snacks. RSVP is required. For more information or to register, call 609-652-6946 or visit portchurchnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Free rabies clinic: The Clerk’s Office will host a dog and cat rabies clinic from 9 to 10 a.m. March 23 at the former public school building, 4501 Park Road. 2019 Sea Isle City dog licenses will be on sale during this event. For information, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1216.
Stafford Township
Southern Regional Athletic Hall of Fame gala: The 30th annual high school Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. March 23 at Calloway’s Restaurant on Route 9 in Staffordville. Advanced tickets are $20, which includes appetizers and a buffet with a cash bar. Tickets also will be available at the door for $25. Make checks payable to Southern Regional. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Susan Spaschak at 609-597-9481, ext. 4319 or email sspaschak@srsd.net.
Tuckerton

Free movie: Ages 6 and older are invited to build with Legos and watch "Smallfoot," rated PG, 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. To register, call 609-296-1470.

West Cape May

Pizza & Family Movie Nights: The Environmental Commission will host free pizza and movie nights from 5 to 8 p.m. March 22 at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway. The theme of each movie is the importance of the natural environment and preceded by a talk by local naturalists. Composting Geo Bins will be available for purchase at each event.