Atlantic City
Atlantic City Library offering virtual programs and classes: The Atlantic City Free Public Library remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the public can still enjoy educational classes, a book club and entertaining programs. The library is offering virtual classes for adults and children. Registration is required for some programs. For a complete list of classes, visit ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
PAL provides child care for essential employees: The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League is an approved center to participate in the state’s Emergency Child Care Assistance Program, according to a PAL news release. At this time ECCAP is covering 100% of child care costs when a parent or guardian is an essential employee, regardless of your income. For more information, call the EHT PAL office at 609-645-8413 or visit EHTPAL.org.
Longport
Herb Stern scholarship applications extended: The deadline for submitting applications for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund has been extended to May 1. Longport students who are graduating high school or who are in college are eligible to apply. Access the application form and complete, scan and email it as directed at longportscholarshipfund.com.
Lower Township
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Margate
Beach badge sales suspended: The city is suspending all 2020 beach badge sales until May 1. Reservations are being accepted via mail to City Hall. For more information, visit margate-nj.com.
Ocean City
Blood drive: The Ocean City Yacht Club will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at the Yacht Club, 100 Bay Ave. The Red Cross will ensure proper COVID-19 protocols for the safety of the donors. Appointments are preferred, but not required. To make an appointment, call 800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code OC YACHT CLUB.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Garden Club cancels event: The Green Thumb Garden Club announced it will not sponsor its Down to Earth Garden Tour originally planned for late June. The club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Art in Park event scrubbed: The Somers Point Arts Commission has canceled its Art in the Park event scheduled for June 20 at Kennedy Park due to the requirements of the coronavirus pandemic. The event will resume next year. For more information, email somersptarts@gmail.com.
