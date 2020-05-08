Atlantic City
Absecon Lighthouse hosting ‘stay at home’ art contest: Absecon Lighthouse is hosting a “stay at home” art contest called “Abby and the Arts” for Atlantic City students in grades 1 through 12. The lighthouse is awarding cash prizes for first, second and third place winners. Artwork must be original work inspired by the Absecon Lighthouse and created in the following categories: Drawing/painting, Photography, and Poetry. Only one submission per student is permitted. Submissions must be sent in by 3 p.m. Friday, and winners will be announced at the lighthouse’s reopening celebration, with all artwork on display. Date for opening celebration to be determined. For more information, call 609-449-1360 or visit AbseconLlighthouse.org.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor City
Register if you have special medical needs: Mayor Lisa Jiampetti is urging residents who have a medical need or if a member of their family has a medical need to register with the city for special notifications. For assistance, call 609-804-6023. To sign up on the Blackboard Connect link, visit eggharborcity.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Somers Point
Art in Park event scrubbed: The Somers Point Arts Commission has canceled its Art in the Park event scheduled for June 20 at Kennedy Park due to the requirements of the corona virus pandemic. The event will resume next year. For more information, email somersptarts@gmail.com
Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market to open: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market announced it will open for the season May 23. The market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day Weekend at Byrne Plaza, located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Downtown Wildwood and feature more than 35 quality vendors. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks at the market and vendors will practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. Additional details can be found online at DOOWW.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.