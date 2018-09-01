Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Commercial Township
Artists Day and Authors Day: The public is invited to watch artists in action and meet local authors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Mauricetown Historical Society, 1229 Front St. There will be discussions, book signings and live music. Food will be available. Admission is free. For information, call 856-785-1372. Galloway Township
Library art exhibit: Galloway Cultural Arts will display its summer show “Sunlight,” through Sept. 15 at the Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. Works may be viewed during regular library hours. For more information, visit GallowayCulturalArts.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Adult coloring: Rediscover the joy of coloring pages from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. It’s free to attend. Supplies will be provided. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez.toastmast- ersclubs.org
Ocean Township
Yarn Benders: Adults are invited to bring their knitting needles for a weekly session with other crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 112 Main St., Waretown. All skill levels are welcome. The program is free. For information, call 609-693-5133 or 609-971-0514, ext. 7602.
Sea Isle City
Nominations open for 2018 property beautification awards: The Sea Isle City Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for the 31st annual beautification awards for local properties or businesses. Application forms must be submitted by Sept. 5. Awards will be presented Sept. 16 at the Fall Family Festival. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Somers Point
Garden Club meeting: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet Tuesday at the Senior Citizen Center, Ambler Road and Massachusetts Avenue. Doors open 6:45 p.m. President Sally Pietrofitta will outline club programs and beautification projects. Annual dues of $10 will be collected. New members are welcome. For information, call Sally at 609-927-4147, after 5 p.m.
Strathmere
End of summer book sale: Browse through novels, paperbacks and other items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 29 at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. For information, call 609-486-6265.
Upper Township
Republican club meets: The Upper Township Republican Organization meets 7 p.m. first Wednesdays of the month at Levari’s Seafood and American Grill, 1291 Route 50, Tuckahoe. New members are welcome.
For information, visit the group’s Facebook page.{/div}