Absecon
Republican Club meeting: The Absecon Republican Club meets fourth Mondays through Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held at Villa Rifici, 308 White Horse Pike. For more information, call 609-204-0600.
Atlantic City
Small business info session: Resort residents are invited to an information session of the Small Business Academy, offered by the City of Atlantic City and the office of the mayor, from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, second floor council chambers, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Folsom
Clerk’s office offers evening hours: The Borough Clerk’s office is open until 7 p.m. on Mondays. For information, call 609-561-3178.
Hammonton
Stockton holds Transfer Admission Day: Stockton University will host a series of Transfer Admissions Days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 31 and April 21 at Stockton’s Kramer Hall, 30 Front St. Potential transfer students can receive an instant decision from Assistant Director of Admissions and Transfer Coordinator James Rodia. Attendees are asked to bring up-to-date transcripts with them to assist in the instant decision process. No registration is required. Call information, call 609 652-4261.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on the topic of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberrg’s mission against climate change. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Easter fundraiser: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is accepting orders for gourmet pretzels and Easter eggs through March 14. The items will be ready for pickup March 30. For more information, call Victoria Champion at 609-892-3919 or place orders in person at the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road.
Northfield
FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham Teacher Certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Four scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Credits also can be applied toward a full master’s degree. Classes are held at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call Grace Hottinger at 201-692-2816 or email dyslexia@fdu.edu.
Ocean City
OCHS Drama Guild seeks fundraiser donations: The Ocean City High School Drama Guild Boosters Club needs donations and sponsors from local business owners for its “Broadway Brunch by the Beach” fundraiser to be held March 8 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. Needed are gift basket items and live auction items. Sponsorships are available at $100, $200 and $300 levels. For information, email Francine at FMcCarty2@comcast.net or Tara at Tpietrowitz@gmail.com.
Stafford Township
Master Gardeners diagnostic clinic: The Rutgers Cooperative Extension Ocean County Master Gardener team will be available to answer questions from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 2 at the Ocean County Library at 129 N. Main St. Bring in your dying or diseased cuttings for diagnosis and remedies. The program is free.
Tuckerton

Free movie: "Hidden Figures," rated PG, will be shown 6 p.m Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
