Atlantic City
‘48 Stories’ book signing: The Atlantic City Arts Foundation invites the community to a free event Tuesday to celebrate its new book “48 Stories,” a collection of stories about Atlantic City with the common thread of the organization’s annual 48 Blocks Atlantic City event. The event begins 5 p.m. at Stockton University Atlantic City, 3711 Atlantic Ave., Residential Building Common Area. Validated parking is available in the adjacent parking garage. Copies of the book will be available for purchase for $30. Light refreshments will be offered courtesy of Chico & Sons in Atlantic City. For more information, visit atlanticcityartsfoundation.org/48storiesparty
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor Township
Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited to join the EHT Democratic Club from 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive. For information, call 609-816-0303.
Galloway Township
Men’s Day barbecue: Macedonia Baptist Church, Pittsburgh and County Boulevard in the South Egg Harbor section of the township, will hold a community event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. All are welcome. Plates of ribs and sides are $12, chicken $10. For more information, call 609-965-4211.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Genealogy Club: The Genealogy Club of Little Egg Harbor will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Senior Center, 641 Radio Road. The club is open to all southern Ocean County residents and visitors interested in researching family history. The group meets fourth Tuesdays. For information, call 609-597-5222 or visit gcleh.org.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club meets: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. Women and men may play. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Stafford Township
Quilters group: The Pieceful Shores Quilt Guild will meet 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bay Ave Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Shelly Gishe at 609-312-7692 or Betty Maquire at 609-812-9348.
Upper Township
End of Summer Book Sale: Find bargains in novels, paperbacks, children’s books, magazines, CD, DVDs and VHS tapes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 30 at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. For more information, call 609-486-6265.
Vineland

Church plans 'Bid-n-Buy': The Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Anthony will hold its 21st annual event beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at 430 Wheat Road. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For information, call Kanella at 609-226-5281 or Yota at 609-319-7792.

Wildwood
Downtown farmers market: Vendors will sell fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Woodbine
Fines for unlicensed dogs: Mayor William Pikolycky reminds animal owners to license their dogs as soon as possible. Animal Control will be issuing summons during the month of September to all unlicensed dogs. For information about fees, call the borough clerk at 609-861-5301.
