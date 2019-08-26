Atlantic City
New craft club for adults: The Free Public Library invites residents ages 18 and older to join its new Adult Craft Club. Classes are free, and most supplies are provided. The next session will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the main branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Participants will learn how to make paper roses from recycled book pages. Registration is required due to limited space. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075.
Rotary Club guest speaker: James Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Barnegat Township
Blood drive: The Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. There are two donor incentives, a $5 Dunkin gift card and a $5 Amazon e-card. To register to donate, visit redcross.org. For more information, call the library at 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Summer concerts: Two more concerts will round out the free summer music series at Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue in Richland. The Ten Eddy Drive Band will perform a rescheduled concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and the Poor Mouth Henry Band will perform on Wednesday. Seating is available or you can bring your own. Food and beverages will be for sale. For information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or visit buenavistanj.com.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Genealogy Club: The Genealogy Club of Little Egg Harbor will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Senior Center, 641 Radio Road. The club is open to all southern Ocean County residents and visitors interested in researching family history. The group meets fourth Tuesdays. For information, call 609-597-5222 or visit gcleh.org.
Longport
Pinochle Club: All levels of players are invited to sit in from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-487-7403.
Pleasantville
English conversation group: Adults are invited to practice their English speaking skills from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club meets: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. Women and men may play. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through summer. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.