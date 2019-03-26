Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: David Spatz, radio host at WOND 1400, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. He will talk about the business of rescuing honey bees. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Avalon
Candidates meet-and-greet: The public is invited to meet the candidates for Borough Council from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Senior Center, 3100 Dune Drive. The event is hosted by the 7-Mile Beach Democratic Club. For information, call 609-967-3244.
Barnegat Township
Vietnam War Veterans Day: American Legion Post 232 and VFW Post 10092 will host the community’s second annual salute to Vietnam vets 3 p.m. Friday at Fred Watts Gazebo Park, South Main Street and Bay Avenue. The event is open to the public and Vietnam veterans are encouraged to attend. An informal reception for veterans will be held following the ceremony at the American Legion Post at 499 N. Main St. For information, call 908-461-8409.
Galloway Township
Spring art show: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center invites the public to view its spring show “Local Color: Rainy Day, Birds & Buds,” through June 15 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. The exhibit is open during regular library hours. For information, visit gallowayculturalarts.org.
Linwood
Spring farmers market: The farmers market will run for six consecutive Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 6 to May 11, at Central Square, 199 New Road. For information, call 717-919-3865.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
”Harvey”: The Little Egg Theatre Company will present the comedy “Harvey,” by Mary Chase, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Edward Thornton Little Egg Harbor Community Center, 319 W. Calabreeze Way. Tickets are $12 at door.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Maurice River Township
Spring musical: The Maurice River Township Elementary School music department will present “Shrek The Musical Jr.,” 7 p.m. May 17, 18 and 3 p.m. May 19 in the auditorium at 3593 Route 47 in Port Elizabeth. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. For information, call 856-825-7411.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Ocean City
Bus trip to Washington, D.C.: The Ocean City Arts Center is sponsoring a bus trip to Washington, D.C., on April 27. Tickets are $75. The bus departs the Arts Center at 7 a.m. and departs from Washington at 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, 609-399-7628.
Sea Isle City
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Somers Point
Craft a floral fascinator: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the public to a demonstration by Master Gardener Ann Cinquina at 7 p.m. April 2 at the Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road. She will show how to craft a custom floral bonnet for spring. For more information, call 609-214-6967 or visit the club’s Facebook page.
Stafford Township
Pieceful Shores Quilters Club: Monthly meetings are held 1 p.m. third Wednes-days and 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. New members and visitors are welcome. For more information, call Shelly Gishe at 609-312-7692 or Betty Macquire at 609-812-9348.
Upper Township
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Historical Society reopens: The Wildwood Historical Society Musuem, featuring an expanded gift shop, will reopen for its 2019 schedule on April 4. The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Wildwood Crest
Mayor’s Wellness Walk: The borough will host its second annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk beginning 9 a.m. April 6 along the bike path. The walk/fun run is free and open to the public. Meet at the Crest Pier Recreation Center no later than 8:45 a.m. Free T-shirts will be distributed to the first 125 registrants. Free refreshments will be served at Crest Pier following the walk/fun run. For information, call 609-523-0202.
