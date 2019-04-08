Atlantic City
Food for Fines at library: As part of National Library Week, the Atlantic City Free Public Library is holding a Food for Fines exchange through Saturday. For each non-perishable item donated, the accrued fines for one overdue item will be waived. The food will be donated to the Community Food Bank, Southern Branch. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Avalon
Free movie: ”If Beale Street Could Talk,” rated R, will be shown from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Library, 235 32nd St. For information, visit AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor City
Spring environmental series: SustainableEHC, the city’s green team, will host its third annual environmental series, which includes four free sessions in April and May. Tuesday’s program is Talking Trash with the ACUA. It will be held 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 500 London Ave. There will be light refreshments and giveaways. Registration is required. For information, call 609-457-2514.
Hammonton
Learn bachata and salsa dancing: The Stockton Center on Successful Aging will host two free beginner dance lessons Friday at Kramer Hall, 30 Front St. Dance instructor Kim Allen will teach a salsa class at 2 p.m. and bachata at 3 p.m. To register, call 609-626-3837.
Lacey Township
Meet the Mayor Night: Residents are invited to an informal gathering to meet Mayor Timothy McDonald from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 10 E. Lacey Road. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-693-8566.
Mays Landing
History talk: The community is invited to a discussion about “Places & Toponyms of Old Weymouth,” presented by Carl Farrell, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday Mays Landing Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St. He will talk about the little known hamlets, taverns and ancient trails according to the circa 1830 Willis Survey of Estellville Weymouth Township area. For information, call 609-402-2119 or visit hamiltonhistorical.org.
Millville
Blackhawk helicopter landing: A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter will land on the athletic field at Millville High School between 8:50 and 9 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. It will be on site until 11:30 a.m. The community is invited to view the craft and talk to the pilot and crew. For event information, call Principal Stephanie DeRose at 856-327-6050.
Ocean City
Author’s tea: The Friends and Volunteers of the Free Public Library will hold the annual Author’s High Tea at 2 p.m. May 2 at the Flanders Hotel. Guest speaker will be mystery writer Nancy A. Hughes. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased from 6 to 8 p.m. April 12 and 10 a.m. to noon April 13 in the library atrium. For information, visit friendsvolunteersocfpl.com.
Upper Township
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Woodbine
Spring egg hunt/holiday event: The Recreation Commission will hold its annual Easter egg hunt/holiday event for toddlers and children through third grade on Sunday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. The egg hunt will be followed by the PG-rated movie "Peter Rabbit". Popcorn, hot dogs and drinks will be served. Children must be signed in by an adult. For information, call 609-374-0502.