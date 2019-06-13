Atlantic City
New sci-fi book club: Teens and adults are invited to participate in the Free Public Library’s Summer of Sci-Fi Book Club. The first meeting is 5 p.m. June 18 to discuss “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams. Those interested must have a library card in good standing and sign up at the help desk. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075.
Avalon
Dune & beach walks: The Wetlands Institute will offer an interpretive walk with a naturalist along the maritime forest and dune trails beginning 9:30 a.m. June 19 and 26 to learn about the plants and animals that live in the area. Meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon. The free event is sponsored by the Avalon Free Public Library. For information, visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Brigantine
Historical museum open for summer: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends until June 23, then daily through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Commercial Township
2nd Friday on the Bay: The Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, hosts an open house at the Delaware Bay Museum featuring live music, topical presentations, food, beverages and activities from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 856-785-2060 or visit bayshorecenter.org.
Galloway Township
Juneteenth celebration: Epoch Creations women’s group will hold its annual Juneteenth event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Pine Needle Park in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. The festivities include food, singers, dancers and family-friendly activities. There will also be a series of speakers from local churches and schools who will discuss this year’s theme, “Black Migration.” For more information, call 609-383-5100.
Longport
Historical museum opens: The Longport Historical Society Museum and Porch Store at 2305 Atlantic Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Labor Day. Michael Cohen’s video “Longport The Way We Were,” is shown every week. For information, call 609-487-7403.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Northfield
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Miss Ocean City Pageant seeks contestants: Young women between the ages of 16 and 22 who attend or have graduated from Ocean City High School or have parents who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School are invited to compete for the crown of Miss Ocean City 2020. The competition will be held Aug. 10 at the Music Pier. Contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and on-stage question. For an application, visit the Welcome Center at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave., or email Special Events Coordinator Michael Hartman at mhartman@ocnj.us.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Somers Point
Garden contest: Registration is open for the Green Thumb Garden Club’s annual garden contest. There are categories for all types of gardens. Entries must be received by July 2, with judging to follow the week of July 8. For more information, call 609-204-4107.
Stafford Township{div class=”twDescription”}{p class=”gmail-m347461471146699483ydp8fd9fb1byiv6845277065ydpf933d27dmsonormal”}{a}Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.{/a}{/div}{a}Wildwood{/a}
Downtown farmers market: Vendors will sell fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.