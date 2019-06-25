Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Northfield Councilwoman and candidate for Atlantic County Executive Susan Korngut will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638 or visit acrotary.org.
Brigantine
Historical museum open for summer: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Galloway Township
SJIA summer mixer: The South Jersey Indian Association invites the community to its summer mixer and law enforcement meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hindu Temple, 571 S. Pomona Road. Police, fire and K-9 units from the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, Galloway Township and the surrounding communities will participate. The event is free. There will be demonstrations, entertainment and a bounce house for kids. For information, email SJIA1947@gmail.com.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Democratic Club meets: The public is invited to the next meeting of the Great Bay Democratic Club at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mystic Shores Clubhouse, 204 Shenandoah Drive. The guest speaker will be Ocean County Freeholder candidate David T. Wright. For information about the club, email gbaydemocrats@gmail.com.
Northfield
Connolly Mile Run: The 38th annual Frank Connolly Memorial Mile Run will be held 8:30 a.m. July 4, before the start of the city’s Independence Day parade. The race is open to all ages and starts at Dolphin Avenue and Shore Road, ending at City Hall. Register day of race from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. The fee is $5. Cash prices, trophies and medals will be awarded. The first 200 finishers will receive a T-shirt. For information, call Jay Hurley at 609-457-8449 or email runjh@comcast.net.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Beach patrol open house: The public is invited to guided tours through Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Headquarters on the 44th Street beach from 1 to 5 p.m. July 11 and 13. Displayed will be equipment, awards from competitions and photos from past decades. For information, visit sicbp.com.
Upper Township
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Woodbine
Lincoln Park clean up: The Woodbine Municipal Alliance will hold its annual community clean up of the playground equipment at Lincoln Park along Route 550 from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers are encouraged to participate. The rain date is July 6. A cookout will follow for those participating. For more information, call Mayor William Pikolycky at 609-861-5301.