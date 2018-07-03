Absecon
Concerts in the Park: Residents are invited to listen to live music at the summer concert series at Heritage Park from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 12. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food is available for purchase at the concession stand. For information, call 609-641-0663 or visit AbseconNJ.Gov.
Atlantic City
Farmers market: The resort’s farmers market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9 at Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk. For information, call 609-226-9323.
Bridgeton
Real Ladies of Bridgeton: The Greater Bridgeton Family Success Center has started a new women’s group for ages 21 and older. Women from all walks of life are invited to discuss real-life issues and tips on how to overcome them. For more information, call 856-451-1133.
Brigantine
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Cape May Court House
Game night for adults: Residents are invited to play games of all types from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St. It’s free to join. For information, call 609-463-6386 or visit CMCLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Parks concert series: The Recreation Department’s free live music series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 24 at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, off Dogwood Avenue. For information, visit ehtrec.com.
Galloway Township
Elks Lobsterfest: The community is invited from 4 to 8 p.m. July 14 to Elks Lodge 2845, 120 S. New York Road. There will be a cash bar and music by Brian Smallwood. Proceeds benefit Elks charities. The event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by July 7. There will be no tickets at the door. For information, call Joe Votta or visit gallowayelks.com.
Hammonton
Resume-building class: Get help with your resume at free sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. Registration is required. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Summer Food Service Program: The Board of Education will participate in the 2018 Summer Food Service Program from July 9 to Aug. 9 to provide children ages 18 and younger with a daily free meal. The program is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For information, call the school district office at 609-296-1719.
Longport
Blessing of the Animals: Pet owners of all faiths are invited to bring their animals to the Church of the Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, at 11:20 a.m. Sunday for a blessing. The event is free. For information, call Anne Martin at 305-393-6236.
Northfield
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Somers Point
Down to Earth Garden Tour: The Green Thumb Garden Club will hold its biennial tour of local flower, vegetable and container gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14. Tickets will be available for $10 at Carol’s Beauty Salon, Groveland Avenue and Shore Road, and Lang’s Garden Market, 2020 West Ave., Linwood. Tickets also may be purchased the day of the event at Somers Mansion, 1000 Shore Road. For information, call 609-204-4107.
Stafford Township
Elks clam bake: The community is invited to a clam bake from 1 to 5 p.m. July 14 hosted by the Manahawkin Elks Lodge at 520 Hilliard Blvd. Ten thousand clams have been ordered and will be available while supplies last. Tickets are $30 before July 7, $35 at the gate. Ages 12 to 20 tickets are $25 and ages 12 and younger are free. For information, call 609-597-1107.
{a}Vineland {/a}
Friends of Library need support: Due to the Public Library’s budget crisis, purchasing of any new material for the public has been restricted in order to allocate funding toward general library operations, according to a library Facebook post. The Friends of the Library created an Amazon wish list for anyone who may want to purchase new books, DVDs, music or supplies for the library. To help, visit smile.amazon.com For more information, call 856-794-4244 or visit vinelandlibrary.org.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}