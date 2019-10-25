Atlantic City
Halloween movie: Kids of all ages are invited to celebrate the Day of the Dead by watching “Coco,” rated PG, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Buena Vista Township
Thanksgiving and Christmas food drives: Donations of canned food and non-perishable items for the Community Food Pantry at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center and the Abundant Living Church Food Bank may be brought to the township post offices, the municipal building, and the Community Center on Jackson Road. Thanksgiving donations may be dropped off through Nov. 9 and Christmas donations will be accepted through Dec. 14.
Eagleswood Township
Gift auction fundraiser: The 8th annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fight Cancer gift auction sponsored by the Greater Atlantic Cancer Fund will be held 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Eagleswood Firehouse, 219 Railroad Ave., West Creek. Doors open 2 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes a ticket sheet, cup of coffee and one dessert. The event is for adults only. For information, call 609-335-5453.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society changes meeting night: Because the city’s Halloween parade is scheduled on the regular meeting night, the Historical Society will hold it’s October meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 29 at the Roundhouse Museum, 522 London Ave. The speaker will be Don Casselli, who will discuss the communication line that ran from Tuckerton and Europe. Refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Lower Township
Safe exchange zone established: The Police Department has a safe exchange zone in the front parking lot of the Public Safety Building in the Airport Complex at 1389 Langley Road in the Erma section. There are two parking spots, located in front of the visitor lot. The parking spots have posted signs and are painted yellow. The marked area is video recorded by security cameras. The zone has been set up as a courtesy to and for the protection of residents involved in online transactions such as those arranged on Craigslist. For more information, visit lower townshippolice.com.
Millville
Miss Holly City contest: Millville High School will follow the tradition of crowning the 2019-20 Miss Holly City at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at Lakeside Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For information about reserved seating, visit the school website.
Sea Isle City
Coffee with Cops: The public is invited to a meet-and-greet with the Sea Isle City Police Department from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Marie’s Seafood, 4304 Park Road. There will be complimentary coffee and light refreshments.
Tuckerton
Volunteers needed to mark storm drains: The Environmental Commission will host a volunteer project to stencil storm drains in town from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday. Drains will be marked with a blue crab to educate the public that water drains to the bay and any substances washed down the drains can harm wildlife and plants in the bay and ocean. Meet at Borough Hall, 420 E. Main St., at 8:30 a.m. For information, call 609-296-2701.
Ventnor
Lung cancer awareness walk: A 1-mile Walk to Survive fundraiser to benefit the Every Breath Counts Foundation will be held 10 a.m. Nov. 16 along the Ventnor Boardwalk. Registration begins 9 a.m. at St. James RC Church Community Center, Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk. The cost to participate through Oct. 31 is $25 for adults, $15 for ages 12 and younger. On site registration is $30 adults, $20 youth. Lung cancer survivors walk for free. For information, visit everybreathcounts.net.
Vineland
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to countries where many people do not have shoes. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
Woodbine
Trick or trick hours: The Recreation Commission will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 along the bike path between Washington and Adams avenues. The event is open to all local residents. There will be a car decorating contest. Residential trick or treat hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. For information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
