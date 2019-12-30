Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: The community is invited to the first meeting of the new year to be held 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Buena Vista Township
Township Committee reorganization: The annual Township Committee reorganization meeting will be held 7 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Court Room at the Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Hwy. For information, call 856-697-2100 or visit buenavistanj.com
Galloway Township
Art at the library: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center features works by area artists in the exhibit “Local Color, Woodlands, Wildlife and Fields,” through Jan. 18 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, visit Facebook at Gallowayarts.
Sea Isle City
New Year’s Eve fireworks: The city’s annual fireworks display to welcome the new year will take place 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JFK Boulevard Beach. For more information, call 609-263-8687 or visit VISITSICNJ.com.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The next meeting will be held Jan. 13 and guest speaker will be Mary Ann Hamidy from the Youth Advocacy Program. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Woodbine
Borough Council swearing in: The borough will hold its 2020 swearing-in ceremony 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. Councilman Eduardo Ortiz will be sworn in for his ninth term by state Sen. Michael Testa. Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez will be sworn in for her fourth term by Woodbine Solicitor Richard Tonetta. Mayor William Pikolycky will give his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies. All are invited to attend. For information, call 609-861-5301.
