Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Barnegat Twp.
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Commercial Township
2nd Friday on the Bay: The Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, hosts an open house at the Delaware Bay Museum featuring live music, topical presentations, food, beverages and activities from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 856-785-2060 or visit bayshorecenter.org.
Northfield
Parents’ rights program: The public is invited to attend a free program titled “Parents’ Rights for Students in Special Education” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Y.A.L.E. School, 1000 Burton Ave. Participants will be presented with solutions for a variety of commonly occurring difficulties and will be given advice on how to access the statewide Parent Advocacy Network. For information, For information, visit yaleschool.com.
Somers Point
Blood drive: Lifegate Church at 223 Doran Ave. will hold an Amerian Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday. To preregister, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Lifegate. Walk-ins are welcome.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Wildwood Crest
County Coffee Chat: The Cape May County Freeholders’ Coffee Chat series will continue Wednesday at Alosi’s Bistro at the Pan American Hotel, 5901 Ocean Ave. Freeholders Jeff Pierson and Will Morey will be on site from 9 to 11 a.m. to field questions from residents. The Coffee Chat series will take a break for the remainder of the summer and begin again in the fall.