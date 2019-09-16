Absecon
Call for artists: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites artists to submit works for the Art in the Park outdoor art, crafts and music show on Oct. 12. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park at 500 Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue. For specifications, call Janet at 609-287-6449 or email janetbodoff@gmail.com.
Atlantic City
Community mixer: The Atlantic City Community Fund will hold its first ever fundraising event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hard Rock Cafe Backstage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. All funds raised from the event will be used to award grants to organizations helping the local community. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $50. For information, call Jim Rutala at 609-743-0354.
Battle of the Badges blood drive: Atlantic City first responders will compete to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors during a Battle of the Badges blood drive on Wednesday. Community members are needed to donate blood for “team police” or “team fire” from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Moose Lodge No. 216, 3900 West End Ave. Appointments are encouraged; walk-ins will be accommodated as time and space allow. Donors will receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code battle of badges7.
Buena Borough
Ribbon cutting ceremony: The Black Diamond Restaurant will hold its grand opening 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1200 Central Ave., Minotola. Mayor David Zappariello and Borough Council will attend the ceremony. For more information about the event, call 856-697-9393, ext. 20.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library brach at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Meet the mayor: Residents are invited to a meet and greet with township Mayor Barbara Jo Crea 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Sea Isle City
Card party fundraiser: The Women’s Civic Club will host its annual card party luncheon 11 a.m. Thursday at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. Admission is $25 and includes a buffet luncheon, beverages and dessert. Proceeds from the event benefit area food banks. For ticket information, call Dody at 862-432-2733.
Stafford Township
Quilters group: The Pieceful Shores Quilt Guild meets 1 p.m. third Wednesdays and 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Bay Ave Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. Guests are welcome. For more information, call 609-312-7692 or 609-812-9348.
Upper Township
End of Summer Book Sale: Find bargains in novels, paperbacks, children’s books, magazines, CD, DVDs and VHS tapes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 30 at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. For more information, call 609-486-6265.
Ventnor
Back to school contest: Guess the number of back-to-school supplies in the container to win the jackpot at the Atlantic County Library branch at 6500 Atlantic Ave. Ballots can be submitted daily through Sept. 30. For information, call 609-823-4614.
or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Vineland
Soup kitchen fundraiser: Spirit and Truth Ministries, Vineland Soup Ktchen, will hold a pasta and meatball fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, Seventh and Landis avenues. Proceeds help to feed the hungry in the community.Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Take out containers will be provided. For more information, visit spirittruthsoupkitchen.org.
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance meets: The Woodbine Municipal Alliance invites residents to attend its quarterly meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. New programming will be discussed. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.