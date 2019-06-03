Atlantic City
Community Networking Fair: The Atlantic County Community Engagement Committee invites adults and families to learn about available resources in the community from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. School, 1700 Marmora Ave. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-402-0100, ext. 47137.
Venice Park Civic Association: Concerned homeowners are invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Rotary Club guest speaker: John Brilles, field director, Boys Scouts of America Jersey Shore Council, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Bridgeton
Adult coloring: Join other adults to color pages from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St. It’s free to attend and supplies are provided. For information, call 856-453-2210 or visit CCLNJ.org.
Estell Manor
Historical Society Chinese auction: The Estell Manor Historical Society will hold a Chinese auction from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 134 Cape May Ave. Receive up to 10 free tickets if you bring a donation of new socks and canned goods for members of the community in need. The event is part of the city’s Community Day activities featuring a classic and antique car show, a fun run, petting zoo and vendors. For more information, visit estellmanorhistorical society.org or call 609-272-7375.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome.
For information, call 609-652-9559.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion.
All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sea Isle United Methodist Church, JFK Boulevard and Central Avenue. To schedule an appointment, call Norma at 609-263-8025 or register at RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code: sea isle umc.
Somers Point
Garden contest: Registration is open for the Green Thumb Garden Club’s annual garden contest. There are categories for all types of gardens. Entries must be received by July 2, with judging to follow the week of July 8. For more information, call 609-204-4107.
Upper Township

Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.

Woodbine
Herb dish garden demo: The Cape May County Library will present a talk by Joseph Alvarez from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the branch library at 800 Monroe St. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-861-2501.