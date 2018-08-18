Atlantic City
Rotary hosts pre-Air Show boat ride: The Rotary Club will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gardners Basin to board a party boat to watch a practice session for Wednesday’s Air Show. Sandwiches and sodas will be provided by Gilchrist Restaurant at a cost of $5. Guests are welcome. A short club meeting will be held aboard the boat. For information, call 609-703-9000 or 609-541-3638.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city is looking for residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Galloway Township
Employment specialist meet and greet: Job-seekers are invited to a free program from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday to New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road. Registration is required. For information, call 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: Free sessions of tai chi are held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the Public Library park at 8100 Atlantic Ave. All skill levels are welcome. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Ocean City
Vendors needed: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25. Vendor space is available. For information, call 609-399-1019.
Sea Isle City
Wedding vow renewal ceremony: Married couples who met, fell in love or live in the resort are invited to renew their wedding vows at a free noon ceremony Sept. 8 at Excursion Park. Mayor Leonard Desiderio will preside. To register, call 609-263-8687, ext. 103.
Vineland
Free health/wellness info: The Cumberland County Health Department host’s “A Better Me” from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. For information, call 856-327-7602.
or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}