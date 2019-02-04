Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Vin Diasandra, president of Ocean First Bank, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Bridgeton
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser: Bethany Grace Community Church invites the community to its fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 31 N. Pearl St. Tickets are $10. For information, call 855-818-3810 or visit bethanyin bridgeton.com.
Galloway Twp.
Elks Valentine’s dinner and show: Elks Lodge 2845 will hold its second annual surf-and-turf dinner show from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9 at 120 S. New York Road. The event will feature Ralph Michaels performing The Sounds of Sinatra. Tickets are $30. RSVP is required. For information, call Rocky at 609-418-9569.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Adult coloring: Drop in anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. Wednesday to rediscover the joy of coloring at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. All materials will be supplied. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Sea Isle City
”What’s Smoking in New Jersey”: The city’s Municipal Alliance, the mayor’s office, the Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office will present a marijuana and vaping awareness event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the former Public School, 4501 Park Road. The program is free and open to the public. A complimentary luncheon will be served. For information, call Kellie Seib at 609-263-4461, ext.1222.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-296-1470.
Vineland
Valentine Family Night: Kids ages 12 and younger and their families are invited to listen to stories and make a craft from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. To register to attend, call 856-794-4244, ext. 6.