Absecon
Rev. Tony Campolo event: The Rev. Dr. Tony Campolo will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., with a dessert reception to follow. The suggested donation is $10, which will go toward the church’s ministries and the Campolo Center for Ministry. No one will be turned away for an inability to pay. Students and young adults are especially encouraged to attend. Tickets are available in advance through the church by calling 609-641-3759. To arrange for seating to accommodate for disabilities, call Joanie Hoenes at 609-641-1839.
Barnegat Township
Art at the library: Illustrations and paintings by local artist Martin Mayo are on display through Oct. 31 at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. They may be viewed during regular library hours. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library brach at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Warmth for the Winter drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is asking for donations of new or gently used coats, sweaters, blankets, snow boots, hats, scarves and other warm articles of clothing to be donated to the Ocean City Ecumenical Clothes Closet to provide for needy families. Donations may be dropped off through Nov. 27 at the office at 405 22nd St. Monetary donations also are accepted. For information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128.
Upper Township
Paint Night fundraiser: The Country Shore Women’s Club will host a Paint Night fundraiser for adults from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 25 at Paint Happy Studio. The cost is $35 per painter and includes light refreshments, artist guided instructions, glassware and supplies. Proceeds will benefit community based organizations and scholarships. To register, visit painthappystudio.com and click “sign up.”
Vineland
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday at South Main and Washington roads. The club is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to countries where many people do not have shoes. Call 856-696-3944.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.