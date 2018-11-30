Atlantic City
ACHS Athletic Hall of Fame seeks names: The Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Association is accepting nominations for its 25th induction ceremony to take place in spring 2019. Athletes, coaches, teams and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to ACHS athletics will be considered. Nominations will be accepted through December. For information, call Jay Hurley at 609-457-8449 or email runjh@ comcast.net.
Buena Vista Township
Township toy drive: The community is asked to donate new, unwrapped, unopened toys to be distributed to local children at the 19th annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 7 at the Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway. Donations may be placed during working hours in the decorated toy box in the main lobby through Dec. 4. For information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8, or visit buenavistanj.com.
Egg Harbor Township
”Mamma Mia!” at high school: The Egg Harbor Township High School theater department will stage the musical “Mamma Mia!” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the school’s performing arts center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets will be available at the door on a first come, first served basis.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Hammonton
Letters to Santa: Children are invited to bring their letters to Santa through Dec. 15 to the large red mailbox outside Independent Volunteer Fire Company 2 at 51 N. White Horse Pike. Postage is not required. Each letter should have a legible name and return address to receive a reply. There is no cost to participate in the program. For information, call Joe Lizza at 609-567-4330 or email hammontonfire2@gmail.com.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Christmas Market at Ocean City Arts Center: Pottery and mosaic artists will exhibit and sell their works through Dec. 15 at the Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., in the Community Center. Pieces in the show include jewelry, dinnerware, Christmas decorations and home and garden decor. For information, call 609-399-7628.
Pleasantville
Winter Wonderland event: The city’s annual Winter Wonderland event for children will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Recreation Center, 400 Brighton Ave. Children must be accompanied by an adult. There will be free gifts, food, entertainment, a bicycle giveaway and a visit from Santa Claus. For information, call 609-484-3603.
Sea Isle City
House lighting contest: Judging for the city’s annual Holiday House Lighting Contest will be held 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13. To nominate your home or another property, call the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050. Judging is done by volunteers from the Sea Isle City Garden Club.
Somers Point
Pearl Harbor service: The community is invited to a Pearl Harbor Day service 1 p.m. Sunday at the municipal beach on Bay Avenue. The event is hosted by the local chapter of the South Jersey Submariners Association.
Tuckerton
Free movie night: ”Overboard,” rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Mon-day at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free, but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Woodbine
Blood drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Program will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. Appointments are preferred. For information, call 800-733-2767. To register online, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “borough of woodbine.”