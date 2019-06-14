Atlantic City
New sci-fi book club: Teens and adults are invited to participate in the Free Public Library’s Summer of Sci-Fi Book Club. The first meeting is 5 p.m. June 18 to discuss “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams. Those interested must have a library card in good standing and sign up at the help desk. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075.
Avalon
Dune & beach walks: The Wetlands Institute will offer an interpretive walk with a naturalist along the maritime forest and dune trails beginning 9:30 a.m. June 19 and 26 to learn about the plants and animals that live in the area. Meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon. The free event is sponsored by the Avalon Free Public Library. For information, visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Outdoor paint night: Families are invited to create art from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave. For more information, call 609-569-0376.
Galloway Township
Summer art show: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center invites the public to view its summer show “Local Color, Beaches, Fields and Flowers,” through Sept. 21 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. The exhibit is open during regular library hours. For information, visit gallowayculturalarts.org or on Facebook at Gallowayarts.
Hammonton
Movie matinee: All ages are invited to watch “Goonies,” from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. It’s free, but registration is needed. For information, call 609-567-2900.
‘Let’s Knit’ Club: Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to bring and work on their knit and crochet projects from 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays and the Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave. For information, call 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Meet the Mayor Night: Residents are invited to join Mayor Barbara Jo Crea for an informal gathering 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Margate
Margate Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend, but registration is requested. For more information, call 609-296-1470.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwood- historicalmuseum.com.