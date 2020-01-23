Absecon

Absecon Republican Club: The Absecon Republican Club meets fourth Mondays through Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held at Villa Rifici, 308 White Horse Pike. For more information, call 609-204-0600.

Atlantic City

Boardwalk Committee meetings: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet 9:30 a.m. March 11 when the committee reconvenes for its first meeting of the year to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.

Barnegat Township

Free movie: "Under the Silver Lake," rated R, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It's free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.

Blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. To sign up or for more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
 

Egg Harbor City

Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.

Egg Harbor Township

Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited to join the EHT Democratic Club from 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive. For information, call 609-816-0303.

Little Egg Harbor Twp.

Blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ocean County Library branch at  290 Mathistown Road. Walk in are welcome, but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.

Margate

Clothing drive: An "Empty Your Closet" clothing drive to benefit the Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Margate Log Cabin, 608 N. Jerome Ave. The project is organized by high school students Emma Vesey, Sela Mesham and Megan Dougherty. Bring donations of men's, women's and children's clothing to the rear of the building and volunteers will greet donors at their vehicle and assist in carrying clothing into the building. Bedding and towels also will be accepted.   

Ocean City

Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is holding its 10th annual Food Is Love drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and other items through Feb. 29 for the Ecumenical Food Cupboard to provide for local needy families. Donations can be dropped off at the office at 405 22nd St., or call 609-399-0128 for pickup service.

Sea Isle City

Beach clean-up report available: The Environmental Commission has tallied the results from its 2019 Autumn Beach Clean-Up in October, which attracted close to 200 volunteers and resulted in hundreds of pounds of trash and debris being cleared from Sea Isle City’s beaches and dunes. The full report can be found at seaislecitynj.us.  

Somers Point

Blood drive: Lifegate Church will hold a Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, 296 Bethel Road. The community is invited to participate. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Lifegate. Donors will receive a Dunkin coupon for a free hot coffee and doughnut.

Stafford Township

Meet the Mayor program: The community is invited to chat with Mayor Greg Myhre in an informal setting from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. For information, call 609-597-3381.

Surf City
 
Free blood pressure screening: The Borough of Surf City will host a blood pressure screening day from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Borough Hall, 813 Long Beach Blvd. For more information, call 609-494-3064 or visit surfcitynj.org.

