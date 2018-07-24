Atlantic City
Farmers market: Buy fresh produce and other items from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9 at Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk. For information, call 609-226-9323.
National Night Out event: The Police Department and the city will host its annual community event from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Pop Lloyd Stadium, 1200 N. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. There will be free refreshments, entertainment, activities for kids and families, music, raffles and a firefighting demonstration. The first 100 attendees receive a free keepsake gift. For information, call the Community Policing Department at 609-347-6836.
Saturday basketball: The William J. Porter II Memorial Basketball League will play from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 26 at the playground at the lagoon and Mississippi Avenue. Registration is $35. For information, call 609-350-7450.
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bass River Township
Summer Fest: The New Gretna Volunteer Fire Company invites the community to its inaugural Summer Fest from 2 to 8 p.m. July 28 at the fire house, 5 N. Maple Ave. The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is free, guests need only to purchase food and beverages. There will be live music by the Motts Creek Pickers, lawn games for all ages, raffles and games of chance. For information, call Andy Anderson at 609-412-0044.
Bridgeton
Family movie night: The Public Library offers a free movie 5:30 p.m. July 26 in the community room at 150 E. Commerce St. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Law Enforcement Day: Children of all ages are invited to watch K-9 demonstrations and get an up-close view of the various vehicles used by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at a free event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 30 at the County Library, 800 E. Commerce St. For information, call 856-453-2210.
Fish & Reptile Day: Children of all ages are invited to meet slithering and scaly species in a program sponsored by the county biologist’s office from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at the County Library, 800 E. Commerce St. It’s free. For information, call 856-453-2210.
Woodruff Museum tours: A guide is available to discuss the Native American relics displayed in the Woodruff Museum of Indian Artifacts from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There are more than 30,000 pieces laid out in display cases, all from the Lenni Lenape of South Jersey. The program is free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Teen coloring time: Ages 12 and older are invited to relax by coloring pages from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. Pencils and coloring materials will be provided. It’s free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city is looking for residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Hammonton
Make a summer craft: Youth are invited to a free activity from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 24 and 31 at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Summer Food Service Program: The Board of Education will participate in the 2018 Summer Food Service Program through Aug. 9 to provide children ages 18 and younger with a daily free meal. For information, call the school district office at 609-296-1719.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez.toastmas tersclubs.org
Stafford Township
Free movie: “Only the Brave,” rated PG-13, about a group of elite forest firefighters will be shown 6 p.m. July 25 at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. It’s free to attend.For information, call 609-597-3381.
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
{/a}{a}Pieceful Shores Quilters Club: Monthly meetings are held from 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays and 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave. New members and visitors are welcome. For more information, call Helen at 609-971-2798 or Yvonne at 609-242-5449.{/a}{/div}Drop-in computer help: The computer lab staff is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St., to offer hands-on help. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Stone Harbor
Farmers market: The summer farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2 at the Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue.
Strathmere
Library food drive: A food collection box to benefit local food banks is available at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. Donations of nonperishables are appreciated. For information, call 609-486-6265.
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Tuckerton{div class=”twDescription”}{a}Doodle Hour: Join with others from 2 to 4 p.m. July 25 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. for an afternoon of adult coloring. All supplies are provided. For information, call 609-296-1470.{/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”} {/div} {div}{a}Upper Township{/a}{/div}1st wednesdays- Republican club meets: The Upper Township Republican Organization meets 7 p.m. first Wednesdays of the month at Levari’s Seafood and American Grill, 1291 Route 50, Tuckahoe. New members are welcome. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
2nd tuesdays — Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
1st tuesdays — Democratic Club meeting: The Upper Township Democratic Club invites residents of all political affiliations to discuss current events, politics and township issues 7 p.m. Tuesday at the local branch of the Cape May County Library, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. For information, call 609-338-2586 or email Danielle Davies at uppertownship democrats@gmail.com.
Ventnor
Checkmates Chess Club: All ages are invited to join chess expert Ken Esada to play a friendly game or two at noon Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library at 6500 Atlantic Ave. Beginners are welcome to come learn the game. The program is free. For information, call 609-823-4614.
Gathering Wool group: All skill levels of knitters and crocheters are invited to meet 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave. It’s free. Bring a project to work on. For information, call 609-823-4614.
Vineland
Play Streets program: The city’s free summer Play Streets program for youth continues 11 a.m. Friday July 27 at Sixth Street, between Landis Avenue and Elmer Street. The block will be closed to traffic. The theme is Public Safety Day. There will be activities, displays, demonstrations, games, hot dogs and snacks. For information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Friends of Library need support: Due to the Public Library’s budget crisis, purchasing of any new material for the public has been restricted in order to allocate funding toward general library operations, according to a library Facebook post. The Friends of the Library created an Amazon wish list for anyone who may want to purchase new books, DVDs, music or supplies for the library. To help, visit smile.amazon.com For more information, call 856-794-4244 or visit vinelandlibrary.org.
Singers wanted: The Singing Ambassadors are looking for people who love to sing. The group is accepting new members ages 14 and older. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Senior Center at Sixth and Elmer streets. For information, call 856-563-0376.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}Woodbine
{a class=”brandingLink”}Library Teen Scene: Teens and tweens are invited to hang out, try a craft and play games from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 14 at the local branch of the Cape May County Library, 800 Monroe Ave. It’s free. For information, call {/a}609-463-6340 or visit teen@cmclibrary.org
Community Paper Shredding Day: A mobile shredding truck will be in the Borough Hall parking lot at 501 Washington Ave. from 1 to 4.m. July 26 for residents to dispose of unwanted personal and business confidential documents. For more information or questions, call Councilman Dave Bennett at 609-412-3607.{p class=”font_8”}Kids Carnival: The seventh annual Kids Carnival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at Lincoln Park on Route 550. The free event for children of all ages will have food, games, gifts for all, music by DJ Jazmann, pony rides and arts and crafts. Children should wear a bathing suit and bring a towel for the water slides. For details, call Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez at 609-778-8172.
Hero Day: The borough’s Recreation Commission invites youth to a free event 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Community Center. Watch the movie “Avengers 2” and enjoy snacks and activities. Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite super hero. To register, email call Director Bob Lasko at boblasko30@yahoo.com.
