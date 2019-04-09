Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Wednesdays to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Brigantine
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Egg Harbor City
Pre-K and kindergarten registration: The Public School District will hold Pre-K and kindergarten registration through May for the next school year. To schedule an appointment, call Darlene Hagel, school registrar, at 609-965-1034, ext. 136. Preschool enrollment is limited. Once seats are filled students will be put on a waiting list. Preschool children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 1 and kindergarten children must be 5 on or before Oct. 1.
Galloway Township
Kite Flying Day: Epoch Creations will host its annual Kite Flying Day from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting, at the South Egg Harbor Playground, Pine Needle Park, 631 County Blvd., in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. All are welcome. There will be light refreshments. For information, call 609-965-1666 or email annwinn1954@gmail.com.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Millville
”Les Miserables”: The Performing Arts Department at Millville High School will present its spring musical at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Lakeside Performing Arts Center, Middle School, 2 N. Sharp St. The cast includes over 40 students. Tickets are $12 reserved, $10 general admission. To purchase, visit mhs.millville.org.
Ocean City
“About Boating Safety”: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81, will present boating safety classes from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27, May 18, June and 22 and July 27. The cost is $50. The program will be held at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue. For information, call 609-399-4299.
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for beach sweep: The borough is in need of volunteers to help clean local beaches from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers should check in at Centennial Park at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. The event will be held rain or shine. Equipment will be provided. For registration information, call 609-522-7446.
Woodbine
Spring egg hunt/holiday event: The Recreation Commission will hold its annual Easter egg hunt/holiday event for toddlers and children through third grade on Sunday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. The egg hunt will be followed by the PG-rated movie "Peter Rabbit". Popcorn, hotdogs and drinks will be served. Children must be signed in by an adult. For information, call 609-374-0502.